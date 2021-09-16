Updated with Video Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1100 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 26, 2021, in the 1100 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 4:50 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim was not injured. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 4 door, 2000-2001 Infiniti I30, silver in color, with unknown tags. The suspect and the vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

https://youtu.be/kYo3bv9edaA

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.