Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 200 Block of M Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the 200 block of M Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:06 am, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 66 year-old Bernard Willis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

###