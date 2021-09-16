Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 4100 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the 4100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:36 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle of interest, described as a gray Dodge Challenger, was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.