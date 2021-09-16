Young Zerka Gives Enticing Previews of Album ‘Part of Me’ with Hits “Desire” and “Sorry” ft. Alandy
“Sorry” for the wait, Young Zerka is currently perfecting his upcoming album ‘Part of Me’. We know you “Desire” to hear it, so check out two preview singles.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debuting in North American media on AllHipHop this year as the first Albanian artist to rank on charts, Young Zerka has a lot to share as a talent whose outlet happens to be music. In fact, he wrapped up his story in an upcoming full length album titled 'Part of Me', says The Source magazine. While fans are eager for its release, the artist is currently adding the final touches to this goldmine of a project.
This July, he released “Sorry” feat. producer and artist Alandy. The single gave audiences a taste of what he has been creating in the booth. This month, “Desire” flooded the internet and caught the attention of fans, as the smooth house style of the song was distinct.
Young Zerka has not given a specific date on the release of 'Part of Me', but based on the glimpse he's given us, it is well worth the wait.
“He deserves an international opportunity to be the star that he really is,” says an online fan on YouTube's "Neser" release. And we couldn’t agree more, as we proudly welcome him.
Contact: keymanagement@outlook.de | MGMT Eri.Dee
Young Zerka | Eri Dee (MGMT)
Key Management
Keymanagement@outlook.de