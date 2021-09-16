Weight limit for Kolekole Bridge on Hawaii Belt Road reduced to 4 tons

Main, News Posted on Sep 15, 2021 in Highways News

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is reducing the allowable weight rating for Kolekole Bridge on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) to four tons effective Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The weight reduction will be in effect until further notice and signs advising of restrictions and a lowered speed limit of 25 mph over the bridge will be posted shortly.

Kolekole Bridge at Milepost 14.27 was being monitored due to bridge inspection findings. The weight restriction and lowered speed limit will allow HDOT to continue to permit access to the route for most passenger vehicles, which typically weigh two tons. Staff will be posted at the bridge to alert drivers to the weight limit and direct them to turn around points at the highway’s intersections with Chin Chuck Road on the west side of the bridge and Banyan Tree Road on the east side. A map showing the location of the bridge and turn around areas can be found here.

Vehicles with a combined weight (including load) over four tons will not be allowed to pass over Kolekole Bridge. This may affect emergency vehicles, buses, tractor trailers and passenger vehicles towing loads where the combined weight of the vehicle and the load exceeds four tons. HDOT will notify county emergency response and public transit agencies.

Engineers will be conducting additional analysis to see if the weight restriction can be adjusted or modified. Emergency repairs are being planned for Kolekole Bridge. The estimated timeline for repairs is between three- and four-months pending availability of construction materials.

