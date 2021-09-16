Moodle announces B Corporation Certification in ongoing journey to be a force for good

Moodle announces it is now a certified B Corp Martin Dougiamas, Moodle CEO and Founder

Recognition of Moodle’s ongoing journey to enable quality education in all corners of the globe, and mission to empower educators to improve the world.

We have always made decisions and implemented practices that consider not just shareholder value, but the impact on educators, learners, employees, customers, society, and the environment.” — Martin Dougiamas, Moodle CEO and Founder