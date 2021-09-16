Moodle announces B Corporation Certification in ongoing journey to be a force for good
Recognition of Moodle’s ongoing journey to enable quality education in all corners of the globe, and mission to empower educators to improve the world.
We have always made decisions and implemented practices that consider not just shareholder value, but the impact on educators, learners, employees, customers, society, and the environment.”PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moodle has achieved the distinction of becoming an official Certified B Corporation (B Corp)™. This milestone recognises Moodle’s continuing journey to enable quality education in all corners of the globe, and mission to empower educators to improve the world. In becoming a certified B Corp, Moodle joins a global community of 4,000 companies in 150 industries and 74 countries dedicated to using business as a force for good.
— Martin Dougiamas, Moodle CEO and Founder
The rigorous certification process involved an organisation-wide review of Moodle’s social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.
Moodle CEO and Founder, Martin Dougiamas says, “This certification is hugely important to us, it recognises the commitment we’ve always had to make decisions and implement practices that consider not just shareholder value, but the impact on educators, learners, employees, customers, society, and the environment. It is very important to me and the broader Moodle community that we display leadership in the ed tech sector and encourage other companies around the world to design business models that are compatible with the unique importance of education.”
The standards for B Corp Certification are overseen by B Lab's independent Standards Advisory Council which uses credible, comprehensive, transparent, and independent standards of social and environmental performance.
“When I first started Moodle over 20 years ago, it was because I saw an opportunity to better use the internet to improve the quality of education all over the world. We have always supported the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights that everyone has the right to education, and the UN Sustainable Development Goal to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education, and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. That is why Moodle LMS is, and will always remain, open source. We believe freedom in education technology is fundamental to allowing education to flourish and grow in a more equitable and accessible way. This certification evidences our commitment to our mission, open source philosophy and global community of educators, learners and technologists,” says Dougiamas.
B Corp Certification is a highly selective status and to maintain certification, Moodle must document its positive impact to qualify and undergo verification every three years.
“The three year cycle of verification helps us to identify internal priorities and a mindset of continuous improvement for products, services, policies, and procedures. It informs all our teams and activities and gives Moodle a great foundation for further growth and improvement,” says Rohan Hardie, Moodle’s Chief Financial Officer.
About Moodle
The heart of the Moodle ecosystem is Moodle LMS, the open source learning management system with inherent security and privacy features used by hundreds of millions of learners worldwide. Designed in collaboration with Moodle’s loyal community, Moodle LMS allows educators in any sector with a toolkit to create safe, accessible, flexible and highly engaging online spaces for their learners. Moodle LMS is complemented by Moodle Workplace, Moodle Apps, MoodleCloud and a network of Certified Service Providers delivering expertise in hosting, customisations, support and training.
Moodle educates its community to create effective online learning experiences through Moodle Academy, the learning hub for the global Moodle community, and soon to be launched MoodleNet, a place for teachers to share and curate open educational resources.
For more information about Moodle and its mission and values, please visit the Moodle website.
About B Lab
B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab's initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures. B Lab's vision is of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet. For more information, visit the B Corp website.
Abby Fry
Moodle
