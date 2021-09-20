Energy Cloud Hummingbird™ New Technology - Eradicates 99.5% of Airborne COVID-19 Virus on the First Airflow Pass

Hummingbird AP 3000 Hummingbird Breakout Hummingbird CP800 Portable

Fire Technology Innovations is a distributor for the new technology that eradicates 99.5% of Airborne COVID-19 Virus on the First Airflow Pass.

Having witnessed the global impact of COVID-19, we were eager to marshal our resources behind innovations such as Hummingbird™, which offers an opportunity to mitigate the pathogen's spread.” — Lance Lippencott, Program Director at Black & Veatch

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 is an invisible threat, lurking in public places we visit every day. Though the infectious COVID-19 is not going away, indoor air quality is more essential than ever and eradicating the virus while it’s airborne is crucial to mitigating its transmission worldwide. Energy Cloud, a clean-tech company specializing in healthy buildings and energy efficient environments has developed a solution: Hummingbird™ EQ, an air purification system that captures and deactivates 99.5% of airborne COVID-19 virus.

The Hummingbird™ EQ with Air Vaccine™ technology was independently tested by a distinguished team of epidemiologists and professional engineers assembled by Black & Veatch at University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. Black & Veatch is a global infrastructure leader vastly experienced in pathogen-tracking methods and construction of biological safety-related sites. The funding for the Hummingbird™ was provided in partnership with Black & Veatch's IgniteX COVID-19 Response Accelerator.

The Hummingbird™ has gone through rigorous tests in a secure lab over the past year. It's deactivation of the virus – known scientifically as SARS-CoV-2 – was independently tested and proven. All Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) work was performed within The Hastings Foundation and Wright Foundation laboratories at the University of Southern California (USC). SARS-CoV-2 BSL-3 resources were supported by a grant from the W.K. Keck Foundation's COVID-19 research fund.

According to Energy Cloud, the Hummingbird™ EQ was proven to capture and deactivate the airborne COVID-19 virus on the first airflow pass through the system by 99.5% or greater, reducing it to undetectable levels. In the most comprehensive bio-aerosol study of its kind, Hummingbird™ EQ was tested by simulating a real-life airflow scenario, complete with ducting, coil and an air handler / forced air unit. Testing included infectious aerosolized virus samples with simulated saliva that were more than 3,000 times the average infectious dose to prove hummingbird™ can thoroughly neutralize and remove any active COVID-19 virus from the air that passes through the system. The goal set out by the Energy Cloud COVID-19 response team was to test a scenario far greater than a normal real-life situation.

"My main goal with Hummingbird™ is to save lives, and in order to do this, we needed to independently test the system with real-life air flows to prove the efficacy through science and data. I am grateful for the opportunity to test Hummingbird™ at such a prestigious institution as University of Southern California and their BSL Level 3 lab, and for the positive independent peer reviewed analysis from our COVID-19 response team of epidemiologists and professional engineers assembled by Black & Veatch," said John Carrieri, CEO of Energy Cloud.

Testing also was performed with all Hummingbird™ models, confirming that they all deactivate COVID- 19 with no harmful ozone being produced. Unlike other air purification systems, Hummingbird™ does not release or produce any airborne chemicals as part of its inactivation of viruses. Hummingbird™ EQ can be installed and scaled to any size heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system or used as a stand-alone unit in all types of commercial and residential settings including hospitals, schools, supermarkets, hotels, airports, offices, homes and more, for superior air quality in any sized indoor environment.

Hummingbird™ EQ is unique beyond its virus efficacy as it includes:

- Air purification technology that decomposes VOCs and reduces bacteria, microbes, pollen, dust, dander, allergens, spores, fungi, mold, odors, smoke and toxic fumes without producing any harmful ozone or biproducts.

- HVAC remote management with Hummingbird™ EQ AI technology allows cloud-enabled remote monitoring and management of HVAC systems, saving energy by providing real-time insight to equipment operation and efficiency.

- Indoor air quality monitoring with real-time air quality information for customers, employees and property owners, for all stakeholders to see the building air quality through Energy Cloud's air certification. The information can be seen through a QR Code displayed on the buildings outside doors and windows as well as web URL links that can be viewed on any computer or smart device. Building owners who invest in having the best air quality for their buildings and business can show proof of their air quality with the QR code and unique URL provided for each building.



Although COVID-19 is heavily prevalent and remains a dangerous issue, schools, businesses, and events are starting to open back up. The Hummingbird™ is able to deactivate 99.5% of COVID-19 in the air, and will be vital in mitigating the transmission of the virus.



Call 949-246-4826 or visit our website teamfti.com for more information or to purchase a Hummingbird™ EQ unit.

KMBC News Segment on the Hummingbird - a Product Carried by Fire Technology Innovations