Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast.

The victim was operating as a rideshare driver. At approximately 4:49 pm, the victim was transporting several passengers to the listed location. When they arrived, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/pHVa6xUt5ng

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###