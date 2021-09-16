MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

September 6, 2021 to Monday September 13, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 6, 2021, through Monday, September 13, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 36 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

A Daisy Powerline 5501 BB gun was recovered in the 1800 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-127-707

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Tyrell Morris, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-127-775

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Ryan Sekou Kone, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-127-856

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Jackson Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Tavon Lee, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Aggravated Assault Knowingly Grave Risk, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-127-972

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-128-054

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

An Ordnance .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-128-199

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Neal Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Anthony Bailey, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Armed Carjacking, Felon in Possession, Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Leaving after Colliding, Reckless Driving, Fleeing the Scene of an Accident, Resisting Arrest, No Permit, Unlawful Possession of a firearm in a School Zone, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 21-128-423

A Taurus PT-111 G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-128-438

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Upshur Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Nicholaus McNeil-Mims, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-128-546

A Ruger 57 5.7x28mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-128-620

Thursday, September 9, 2021

A Heckler & Koch USP40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4000 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Darius Amere McNeil, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-128-664

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Allen Calvin Joshua, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-128-712

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old William Maurice Ward, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-128-816

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Shawn Battle, of Southeast, D.C., for National Firearms Act, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-129-091

A Remington 1911 R1S .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of First Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-129-139

A Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Varnum Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Elwyn Huff, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-129-256

Friday, September 10, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of O Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-129-453

An Umarex USA .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 4000 block of Grant Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-129-726

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-129-792

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Eliseo Nathanel Ramirez, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-129-802

Saturday, September 11, 2021

A SCCY CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Tyshon Rulonte Tate, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Leaving after Colliding, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-129-904

A Glock 19 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1200 block of Maple View Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-130-189

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Meko Kaevon Brown, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-130-254

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of T Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-130-291

Sunday, September 12, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3rd Street Tunnel of Interstate 395 Southbound. CCN: 21-130-475

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Kyle M. Thomas, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-130-476

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Marquese Alphonzo Murray, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Driving under the Influence, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-130-515

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of F Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Cornelius Tyrese Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, No Permit, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-130-531

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-130-648

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-130-739

Monday, September 13, 2021

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 16th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Sequan Demarco Kelly, of Arlington, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-131-280

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Kowan Durane Poole, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-131-304

A Glock .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Rafael Carrillo, of Santa Rosa, CA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute while Armed, No Permit, Allow Operation with Improper Tags, and Possession of a Destructive Device. CCN: 21-131-350

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was covered in the 5100 block of Fitch Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Mikial Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-131-425

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Michael Keith Muschette, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-131-435

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Emon Deandre Flemming, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-131-436

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

###