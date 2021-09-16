Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Kenyon Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the 1300 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:47 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects and the victim were involved in an argument that escalated into an assault. During the assault the suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the victim. The victim was not injured. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/1sCWkuDbyyA

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.