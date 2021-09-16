Ohana Home Solutions Inc. Expands to Help Homeowners in Additional Cities Including Phoenix, Arizona
The company assists property owners in addressing obstacles with win-win solutions and is expanding its reach from its roots Utah and Hawaii.HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohana Home Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce its expansion into four new cities across the Western United States. During 2020, the Ohana team extended its reach to serve homeowners facing foreclosure in Colorado, Arizona, and Idaho. The company now provides customized real estate solutions in Utah, Hawaii, Ohio, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, and New Jersey.
Ohana Home Solutions has purchased hundreds of homes throughout the country, creating alternatives to home foreclosure.
“At Ohana, we extend the idea of family to our clients, choosing solutions that suit their needs and create a mutual win,” said a spokesman for Ohana Home Solutions. “Our responsibility is to each homeowner, each community, and each other as a team. Together, we help clients look to a bright and satisfying future.”
As the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the country and beyond in 2020, the leaders at Ohana Home Solutions saw a need and sought to meet it, bringing alternatives to the table to help struggling homeowners and creating quick cash closing scenarios to keep homes from foreclosure or auction. With a face-to-face approach, Ohana places licensed real estate agents and rich resources at the feet of its clients to assist with property tax review, probate, bankruptcy, and title concerns.
The Ohana team looks forward to meeting growing needs and offering homeowners new opportunities to change their futures. A growth mindset combined with a spirit of giving and over-delivering embodies the Ohana name and brings hope to homeowners at risk of losing their homes.
Ohana Home Solutions specializes in helping homeowners with delicate home matters in seven states and seventy-one cities throughout the United States. The company values teamwork, innovation, honesty, and integrity in its home buying and selling transactions.
For more information about Ohana Home Solutions Inc., please visit www.ohana-homesolutions.com.
