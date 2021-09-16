The Pompe Disease Pipeline is evolving with novel mechanisms of action (MoAs) that will bring positive changes in the disease pipeline landscape.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, USA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿DelveInsight Estimates a Promising Picture of Pompe Disease Pipeline Landscape in the Coming Years as Key Pharma Companies Bolster Rare Disease Pipeline

The Pompe Disease Pipeline is evolving with novel mechanisms of action (MoAs) that will bring positive changes in the disease pipeline landscape.

DelveInsight’s ‘Pompe Disease Pipeline Insights’ report offers comprehensive coverage of the emerging Pompe Disease therapeutics landscape in different stages of clinical development from pre-clinical till a late-end stage, along with dormant, inactive and abandoned drugs agents.

The Pompe Disease Pipeline report provides a complete outlook of the clinical trials, colloborations happening in the domain, recent breakthroughs and growth prospects across the Pompe Disease domain.

Some of the key highlights from the Pompe Disease Pipeline report:

The Pompe Disease Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 17+ key players and 17+ key therapies.

key players and key therapies. Pompe Disease pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as include Cipaglucosidase alfa, SPK-3006, ACTUS 101, AT845, RP A501, AOC-Pompe disease, AVR RD 03, GYS1 Program, ETV-GAA, and many others expected to enter the Pompe Disease market in the coming years.

and many others expected to enter the Pompe Disease market in the coming years. Key companies strengthening the Pompe Disease Pipeline are Spark Therapeutics, Amicus Therapeutics, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Audentes Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Avidity Biosciences, AVROBIO, Maze Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics among others.

among others. In May 2021, Amicus Therapeutics announced the completion of a successful Type B Pre-Biologics License Application (BLA) meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for AT-GAA (cipaglucosidase alfa co-administered with miglustat), for the treatment of Pompe disease.

In March 2021, Maze Therapeutics revealed its first three lead therapeutic candidates in the company’s wholly owned pipeline. One of the candidates includes an oral therapy targeting GYS1 for the treatment of Pompe disease, enabled by Maze’s COMPASS platform. The company expects to start clinical trials in the first half of 2022.

Request for Sample @ Pompe Disease Emerging Therapies and Forecast

Pompe Disease: Overview

Pompe Disease is a rare genetic disease that is a result of a build-up of a complex sugar, glycogen in the cells of the body. It exhibits variable rates of progression and different ages of onset. The cause of the disease is a deficiency of an enzyme called acid alfa glucosidase (GAA), which breaks downs complex sugars in the body.

For more information on emerging drugs, visit Pompe Disease Pipeline Analysis

Pompe Disease Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Cipaglucosidase alfa Amicus Therapeutics Preregistration Alpha-glucosidase replacements Intravenous SPK-3006 Spark Therapeutics Phase I/II Alpha-glucosidase expression stimulants Intravenous AT845 Audentes

Therapeutics Phase I/II Gene transference Intravenous ACTUS 101 Asklepios Biopharmaceutical Phase I/II Gene transference Intravenous RP A501 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Phase I Gene transference NA AVR-RD-03 AVROBIO Preclinical Alpha-glucosidase stimulants NA AOC-Pompe disease Avidity Biosciences Discovery Glycogen synthase kinase modulators Parenteral

Request for Sample to know more @ Pompe Disease Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies, and Futuristic Trends

Pompe Disease Therapeutic Assessment

The Pompe Disease Pipeline report lays down complete insights into active Pompe Disease pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Gene therapies

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small interfering RNA

Cell therapies

Monoclonal antibodies

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Parenteral

By Mechanism of Action

Alpha-glucosidase replacements

Glycogen synthase kinase modulators

RNA interference

Gene transference

By Targets

Alpha-glucosidase

Gene replacement

Glycogen synthase kinase

Get in touch with our Business executive for Informative Business Decisions, Licensing Services and Consulting Solutions

Scope of the Pompe Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Spark Therapeutics, Amicus Therapeutics, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Audentes Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, AVROBIO, Maze Therapeutic, Denali Therapeutics, Immusoft, Avidity Biosciences, and others.

Key Pompe Disease Pipeline Therapies: Cipaglucosidase alfa, SPK-3006, ACTUS 101, AT845, RP A501, AIM vectors, AVR RD 03, GYS1 Program, ETV-GAA, Research programme: glycogen storage disease type II therapy, AOC-Pompe disease, and others.

Reach out @ Pompe Disease Pipeline: Novel therapies and Emerging technologies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Pompe Disease Disease Overview 3 Pompe Disease Pipeline Outlook 4 Comparative Analysis 5 Pompe Disease Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage 6 Pompe Disease Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7 Pompe Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8 Pompe Disease Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9 Pompe Disease Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage 10 Pompe Disease Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11 Pompe Disease – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 12 In-depth Commercial Assessment 13 Pompe Disease Collaboration Deals 14 Pompe Disease Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 15 Inactive Pompe Disease Pipeline Products 16 Pompe Disease Key Companies 17 Pompe Disease- Unmet Needs 18 Pompe Disease Market Drivers and Barriers 19 Pompe Disease- Future Perspectives and Conclusion 20 Appendix 21 Report Methodology 22 Consulting Services 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

Visit to know more of what’s covered @ Pompe Disease Emerging Therapies, Treatments and Ongoing Clinical Trials

Related Reports

Pompe Disease Market

DelveInsight’s "Pompe Disease (PD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Hyperphosphatemia Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Hyperphosphatemia - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2030’ report.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2030’ report.

Adrenal Insufficiency Market

DelveInsight's "Adrenal Insufficiency - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Diabetic Eye Disease Market

DelveInsight's "Diabetic Eye Disease - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Browse through blog posts

Angelman syndrome Pipeline

Autoimmune Diseases Market and Key Pharma Players Involved

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com