FLAG ALERT: Lowering of US and NC Flags to Half-Staff Until Sunset Friday, September 17 in Honor of Former NC State House Rep. James E. Snyder Jr.

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today September 15, 2021 until sunset on Friday, September 17, 2021 in honor of former Republican North Carolina State House Representative James E. Snyder Jr. who passed away on Sunday. A Lexington, North Carolina native, Snyder served his father's unexpired term in the NC General Assembly from 1971 to 1972, representing the state's 31st District.

Services for Snyder will be held on Friday, September 17 at First Baptist Church in Lexington, North Carolina.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

###