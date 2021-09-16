Samuel Freshfields’ Survey Of Donors Sheds Interesting Light On Giving

The results shed interesting light on giving in these difficult economic times.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samuel Freshfields, a next generation investment company that aims to give its clients access to a broad range of financial instruments, promoting the highest standards of integrity, responsibility, and competence to produce a highly personalized counseling process, is pleased to announce the release of an independent survey of its donors with higher account balances to learn how and why they choose to give to charity. The results shed interesting light on giving in these difficult economic times, on the respondents' motivations behind giving, on the involvement and influence of their family and other institutions, and on tools that they choose to use to advance their philanthropy.

Many users of the Samuel Freshfields’ donor-advised fund also use direct giving in the form of cash or checks to support their favorite charities - with 60% of respondents using this as their primary method of giving. While the Samuel Freshfields Foundation’s grant minimum is maintained with the belief that recipient charities can better use larger sums of money and help keep operating expenses and fees as low as possible, direct giving through cash or check is a very important complement to a donor-advised fund. Many use this method for immediate giving or for smaller donations.

It is also important to note that 7% of the surveyed donors maintain private foundations as well as donor-advised funds to administer their charitable planning and giving.

With investment markets down over the last year, gifting of appreciated securities is down, however, as shown above, 9 % of responding donors still find these donations to be beneficial for their charitable giving.

