Upcoming virtual public meetings for Hana Highway Bridge Improvements Project

Posted on Sep 15, 2021

KAHULUI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT), in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration, Central Federal Lands Highway Division (FHWA-CFLHD), will be holding two virtual public meetings on improvements to the following bridges on Hana Highway (Route 360) between Huelo and Hana town in east Maui:

Kailua Stream Bridge (Mile Post [MP] 5.9)

Makanali Stream Bridge (MP 8.2)

Puohokamoa Stream Bridge (MP 11.0)

Kopiliula Stream Bridge (MP 21.7)

Ulaino Stream Bridge (MP 27.9)

Mokulehua Stream Bridge (MP 28.3)

The virtual meetings will be held using Zoom. Meeting details are:

Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 5:30 p.m.

https://bit.ly/ZoomHanaPubMtg_Sept21

Passcode: 265622

Or join by phone: US: +1 312 626 6799

Webinar ID: 949 3009 4908

Passcode: 265622

Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 5:30 p.m.

https://bit.ly/ZoomHanaPubMtg_Sept22

Passcode: 735114

Or join by phone: US: +1 929 205 6099

Webinar ID: 910 1837 8987

Passcode: 735114

This is the third in a series of four public meetings to discuss the needed improvements to the historic bridges along the Hana Highway.

During the virtual public meetings, the project team will discuss the proposed bridge solutions and construction considerations for how we plan to improve the bridges and maintain traffic. We encourage you to attend and engage with us during a virtual Q&A session. We want to hear from you and what your thoughts are about the project.

Work on this project is currently in the environmental compliance and design process. This meeting is being held to gather input and support the environmental process and consultation under the National Environmental Policy Act and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

For more information on the Hana Highway Bridge Improvements project, please visit the project’s website at http://www.hanabridgeimprovements.com. Those unable to attend the meetings can provide input through the project website. You may also contact the project manager, Tom Kubicz, via email to [email protected] or by telephone at (720) 963- 3498, cell number (202) 981-4183.

To request language interpretation, special services, or other accommodations, contact Andrew Hirano at [email protected] or by telephone at (808) 692-7546 as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. TTY users may use TRS to contact HDOT.

