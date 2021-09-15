Notice of Funding Availability - Green Stormwater Infrastructure Maintenance

DOEE is seeking eligible entities to submit an application to provide routine maintenance for the District’s investment in up to 500 GSI located in public spaces and create GSI maintenance “sustainable employment” opportunities for local District residents, including returning citizens.

Beginning September 10, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available on the Department’s website.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2124-WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is October 12, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the listed institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, with an IRS 501(c)(3)or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].