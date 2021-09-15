ATTORNEY GENERAL RAVNSBORG JOINS WITH 22 OTHER STATES ON LETTER TO COMBAT FEDERAL TAKEOVER OF STATES’ ELECTIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has joined with 22 other state attorneys general opposing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, or H.R. 4.

Already passed in the House, the legislation requires states to obtain “preclearance” from the federal government before enacting election reforms such as voter identification requirements and voter list maintenance laws. The legislation also essentially establishes the U.S. Department of Justice to act as a national election czar with the ability to dictate to states exactly how they must administer their elections.

“This legislation ignores a states’ legitimate interest in preventing voter fraud,” said Ravnsborg. “We need to safeguard the right to vote and ensure that every legal vote is counted without being diluted by illegal votes.”

South Dakota joins the letter with Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

The full letter can be read here.

