October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month: KCADV Commemorates 40 Years of Service to DV Survivors and Families

Statewide Campaign Will Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence Issues in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) and its member programs--a network of 15 organizations providing shelter and services for DV survivors throughout the Commonwealth--announce October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

KCADV will host a press conference with Governor Beshear as well as a virtual event commemorating the organization’s 40-year anniversary of service to Kentucky’s survivors of domestic violence and their families. Event details and schedule will be announced by Oct. 1.

In addition to KCADV’s statewide efforts, local shelter programs throughout the state will also host their own activities, such as candlelight vigils. Check with the shelter program in your local area for details about local activities.

Domestic violence and sexual assault are pervasive, life-threatening crimes affecting millions of individuals across our nation regardless of age, gender, economic status, race, religion, or education level.

Nationally, more than 1 in 3 women have experienced sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Kentucky has the highest rate in the nation--almost half of all Kentucky women will experience violence and abuse in their lifetimes.

Nationwide, an average of 3 women are killed by a current or former intimate partner every day.

Domestic violence and sexual violence have devasting effects on the health and well-being of Kentuckians. Men and women who experience rape or stalking by any perpetrator or physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime are more likely to report frequent headaches, chronic pain, difficulty with sleeping, activity limitations, poor physical health and poor mental health than men and women who do not experience these forms of violence.

Throughout the month of October, KCADV will draw upon its forty years of experience and expertise to spread public awareness about domestic violence and related issues, such as recognizing and preventing DV, how to get or provide help for survivors experiencing abuse, and the systemic and cultural changes required to sustain healthy, non-violent relationships and families.