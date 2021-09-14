SF supes ask CA high court to defend LGBTQ seniors

Submit Release
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution September 14 calling on the state Supreme Court to protect the rights of LGBTQ seniors, particularly those who are transgender or nonbinary, amid a legal battle over requiring employees at senior care facilities to address residents by their preferred names and pronouns.

