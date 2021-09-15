Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,498 in the last 365 days.

Important Notice Posted: Tax Filing Extensions: August 2021 Flooding and Severe Storms

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 | 02:52pm

Consistent with the IRS’s decision to extend federal deadlines for those individuals and businesses located in a designated disaster area, the Department of Revenue will also extend the franchise and excise tax and Hall income tax filing and payment deadlines to January 3, 2022.

This extension will be granted upon request and is available to all individuals and businesses located in any disaster area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Currently this includes individuals who reside in or have a business in Dickson, Hickman, Houston, and Humphreys counties. Taxpayers located in areas later designated as disaster areas will also be eligible for the same filing and payment extension. For more information, please read important notice #21-17.

You just read:

Important Notice Posted: Tax Filing Extensions: August 2021 Flooding and Severe Storms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.