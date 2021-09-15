Important Notice Posted: Tax Filing Extensions: August 2021 Flooding and Severe Storms

Consistent with the IRS’s decision to extend federal deadlines for those individuals and businesses located in a designated disaster area, the Department of Revenue will also extend the franchise and excise tax and Hall income tax filing and payment deadlines to January 3, 2022.

This extension will be granted upon request and is available to all individuals and businesses located in any disaster area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Currently this includes individuals who reside in or have a business in Dickson, Hickman, Houston, and Humphreys counties. Taxpayers located in areas later designated as disaster areas will also be eligible for the same filing and payment extension. For more information, please read important notice #21-17.