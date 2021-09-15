Hoyer Statement on the One-Year Anniversary of the Abraham Accords

"One year ago, Israelis secured peaceful and normalized relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, realizing another step forward in their nation's founding aim to live side-by-side with its Arab neighbors. I'm proud that the United States played a role in creating an opportunity for the Abraham Accords, and I am pleased to see that ties between Israel, the U.A.E., and Bahrain, continue to warm and grow closer a year later and that the agreement a year ago paved the way for normalization with Morocco and Sudan as well. It is my hope that more Arab nations will recognize the Jewish people's right to self-determination in their ancestral homeland and normalize their diplomatic relations with Israel. I thank President Biden and his Administration for continuing to work toward that goal and for building on the Abraham Accords' success. "Our Democratic House Majority will continue standing up for our ally and working to ensure that Israel can continue to pursue a more secure and more peaceful future for its people, including through support of its Iron Dome defense system and the maintenance of its qualitative military edge. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make certain that the U.S.-Israel relationship remains strong so that the State of Israel is safe and accepted in the world."