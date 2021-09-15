Latest News: Connecting Communities Digital Initiative Grant Opportunities

Individuals and educational and cultural institutions who seek to amplify the stories of communities of color are invited to apply to new grant opportunities through the Of the People: Widening the Path Connecting Communities Digital Initiative at the Library of Congress.

The funding opportunities announced today include a program for an artist or scholar in residence, a higher education grant and a library, archives, and museums grant. The award amounts range from $50,000 to $150,000.

