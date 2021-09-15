Route 2040 Lebanon Church Road Survey Work this Week in West Mifflin

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing survey work on Lebanon Church Road (Route 2040) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County will occur Thursday and Friday, September 16-17 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of Lebanon Church Road between Route 885 (Clairton Road) and Camp Hollow Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from Gulisek Construction will conduct survey work.

Please use caution when traveling through the project corridor. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

