Governor Abbott Calls County Judges In Corpus Christi Area To Discuss Hurricane Nicholas Recovery Efforts

September 15, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd today called county judges to determine what further support is needed following Hurricane Nicholas. The Governor thanked the county judges for guiding their communities through the storm and reinforced the state's commitment to helping them recover. While there were reports of beach road debris in Aransas County, which has already been cleared, no county judge reported major damage or unmet needs from the state. Nueces County experienced extensive beach erosion under Hurricane Hanna which was exacerbated by Hurricane Nicholas. The State will work with the county to limit continued erosion and damage to sand dunes along the coast. The Governor placed calls to every judge whose county is included in the Disaster Declaration issued this week. Governor Abbott and Chief Kidd have spoken with the following county judges in the Corpus Christi area: Aransas County Judge Burt Mills Jr. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales San Patricio County Judge David Krebs "As Hurricane Nicholas recovery efforts begin, the State of Texas is working closely with our local partners to ensure Corpus Christi and surrounding communities have the resources they need to rebuild," said Governor Abbott. "We will continue to collaborate with county judges and local leaders to assess and address the damages of the storm and put the Gulf Coast on a path to recovery."