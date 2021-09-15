GRAND VIEW CONSTRUCTION RECOGNIZED AS A FAST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANY IN HOUSTON BY THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAND VIEW CONSTRUCTION RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANIES IN HOUSTON AT THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 2021 RISING 10 AWARDS CEREMONY
On Friday, September 10, 2021, Grand View Construction received the Rising 10 Award during the Asian Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Trade Forum & Expo.
The Rising 10 Awards, underwritten by Comcast and audited by Briggs & Veselka Co., recognizes and spotlights the 10 fastest-growing Asian owned businesses in the Greater Houston region. These businesses exhibited the highest level of growth in the past few years, overcame a challenging economic climate and emerged stronger in this pandemic recovery era.
Grand View Construction was established in 2016 in Houston. The company’s building passion and tradition can be traced back to the 1960s when Grand View’s parent company Blossom Construction started building in cities overseas. Today Grand View Construction is a proud builder of numerous hotels, high rise buildings and various types of construction projects both in the U.S. and abroad. Grandview Construction is jointly established by Chinese and local Professionals in the United States. The front-line American workers are all professionals with rich construction experience.
We congratulate and applaud Grand View Construction for her commendable achievements, and we wish the company success in achieving greater heights.
