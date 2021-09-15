Insurance Pipeline Inc. Examines Surprising Results of Cancer Study

Insurance Pipeline Inc. examines a recent study that found cancer patients without Medicare have significantly worse outcomes than insured patients.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurance Pipeline Inc., a health insurance agency founded by entrepreneur Corey Shader, concurs with recent research that points to the vital role Medicare plays in preserving the lives of older Americans.

Dr. Gerard Silvestri, a lung cancer researcher with the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, revealed that people who lack medical insurance have worse rates of cancer survival than those who don't.

This research just proves how essential health insurance is for seniors. Unfortunately, as Insurance Pipeline knows, navigating the waters of senior healthcare products is not an easy task. Yet, it's a very important one to figure out, as the research shows.

Health Affairs published Silvestri's research in its May issue. The study, conducted with other researchers at the American Cancer Society, was inspired by the debate over whether to expand Medicare to people under the age of 65.

Analyzing data from the National Cancer Database, researchers looked at more than 1.2 million cancer patients between 2004 and 2016. They then analyzed outcomes for lung cancer patients based on their age and insurance status.

Following the surprising outcomes researchers found, the American Cancer Society suggested looking at survival rates over a one-year, two-year, and five-year period for the 16 most common cancers.

That research broke patients down into four groups — uninsured people between 60-64, people with private insurance between 60-64, people with Medicare between 66-69, and people with Medicare and private insurance between 66-69.

The data found that younger patients had better outcomes than older patients. That being said, what was perhaps most astonishing is that the younger cohort of 60- to 64-year-olds who had no health insurance had survival rates that were significantly worse than the older cohorts.

The fact is that people who don't have insurance aren't able to access the same essential medical care as those who are insured. And in cancer patients, this care is crucial for improving the lives and overall survival rates over one, two, and five years or more, according to the research.

The research emphasizes the need for seniors to investigate all options when it comes to medical care. Whether through private plans or Medicare, it's important that every senior is given a full suite of options to choose from that protect them the way they need to be protected while still remaining affordable.

