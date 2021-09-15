Attorney General James Takes on Texas Abortion Ban, Joins DOJ in Fighting to Defend Women’s Health and Reproductive Freedom
News Provided By
September 15, 2021, 19:25 GMT
You just read:
Attorney General James Takes on Texas Abortion Ban, Joins DOJ in Fighting to Defend Women’s Health and Reproductive Freedom
News Provided By
September 15, 2021, 19:25 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Attorney General James Takes on Texas Abortion Ban, Joins DOJ in Fighting to Defend Women’s Health and Reproductive ...
Attorney General James Takes on Texas Abortion Ban, Joins DOJ in Fighting to Defend Women’s Health and Reproductive ...
Attorney General James and State Police Superintendent Bruen Announce Prison Sentence in Million-Dollar Construction ...View All Stories From This Source