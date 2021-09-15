GreenLight.ai Sponsors and is Hosting a Roundtable Event at SIA's Collaboration in the Gig Economy 2021 Conference
Jason Posel, CEO and Co-Founder of GreenLight.ai, will host a roundtable on Independent Contractor Compliance and Misclassification on September 22nd.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenLight.ai, the world’s first intelligent worker classification & payroll system, is a proud sponsor of SIA’s September event: Collaboration in the Gig Economy. GreenLight.ai is the API compliance layer powering The Future of Work—a natural fit for a conference focused on evolution in the staffing industry.
Jason Posel, CEO & Co-Founder of GreenLight.ai, will be hosting a roundtable focused Independent Contractor Compliance and Misclassification on September 22nd from 11:30-12:00pm.
The rapidly changing and disruptive gig economy has made worker misclassification one of the most significant compliance concerns for businesses around the globe. Attendees will gain key insights on how compliance in the global labor market is shifting, what worker classification is, the cost of misclassification, and more.
In this roundtable, we’ll focus on 3 core themes:
-Independent contractor compliance and the gig economy
-Updates on the rapidly shifting legislative environment on independent workers
-How to Make Compliance Positively Affect Your Bottom Line
We are also looking forward to the collaboration and face-to-face meetings throughout this conference as it brings together the entire talent supply chain. As disruptive as the pandemic has been, GreenLight.ai is more certain than ever that The Future of Work depends on people, and it's inspiring to see so many from different arenas coming together for this conference.
