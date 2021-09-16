Wanna Chill & Color? Break Out the Crayons- Create Fine Art Reproductions with Jason Amatangelo’s Abstract Coloring Book

Front Cover Wanna Chill & Color? Free Download on Website Coloring Book

My goal in creating Wanna Chill & Color was to curate an interactive experience. For people to share their inner artist.

My goal in creating Wanna Chill & Color was to curate an interactive experience to help people develop their skills, I hope everyone will share their work with me so I can post it on Instagram.”” — Jason Amatangelo

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally exhibited abstract artist Jason Amatangelo invites fans to re-create and share their variations of his “analog 3-D” paintings. Fans who purchase his first coloring book, Wanna Chill & Color?, can build their own fantastic worlds and complex geometric designs based on 60 of Amatangelo’s vibrant airbrush-and-acrylic works. Evoking Escher, Stella, and Amatangelo’s own deep roots as a graffiti artist, the coloring book’s designs are the same outlines as those used for some of his most demanded canvases. Amatangelo draws the outlines by hand with a pencil or using computer design software. These vector images become the framework for his paintings.

“My goal in creating Wanna Chill & Color was to curate an interactive experience to help adults and children alike develop their skills,” Amatangelo said. “I hope everyone will share their work with me so I can post it on Instagram and show my thousands of followers just how creative and proficient they are.”

Budding artists can draw inspiration from Amatangelo’s live coloring tutorials and demonstrations on his YouTube channel.

“Everyone has a creative side, but not everyone can bring themselves to show others what they can do,” Amatangelo said. “Even I struggled with these inhibitions early in my career. The coloring book’s interactive component offers a great first step toward expressing your imagination.”

Like many recent great business brainstorms, the idea of publishing a coloring book came to Amatangelo as a way of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. A prolific exhibitor at arts and crafts shows, founders’ days, and harvest festivals around the world – “My art is more well-traveled than I am,” Amatangelo joked – the artist found himself a venue to display and sell his work.

“At first, I just lived in my studio, creating piece after piece,” he said. “As the space filled quickly, I needed a new venue for expressing myself and showing my art to the masses. The coloring book allows me to share my vision and gives everyone – not just wealthy collectors – a way to own something I have made.”

Wanna Chill & Color has been so successful and so much fun that Amatangelo does not plan to stop at just one book. He has plenty of completed works and vector sketches from which to draw material for several subsequent editions of his coloring book.

ABOUT JASON

Jason Amatangelo’s “analog 3-D paintings” give the illusion of three dimensions without resorting to digital trickery. These vivid, low relief abstract paintings come to life through a multi-step, multi-layering process that combines traditional artistic technique, computer-aided design, and other modern tools. Though he is a dreamer by inclination and a creator at heart. Jay lives in Erie, PA, with his wife and three children.