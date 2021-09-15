Recently Renovated Contemporary French Villa to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with RB International

Serenity awaits in Castle Bay, a contemporary California-style villa nestled in a lush green park and overlooking the medieval village of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. Bask in the jaw-dropping panoramic views of the Mediterranean, where the warm ocean waters stretch towards the horizon. Full southern exposure ensures the interior of the residence, decorated in a clean minimalist and contemporary style, stays bathed in warm natural light. Fully renovated with high-end finishes, Castle Bay embodies the best of the French Riviera plus an unbeatable view. If the walls of windows throughout aren’t enough to enjoy the spectacular views, the residence is wrapped in a staggering 655-square-meters of decks and terraces.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A contemporary California-style villa nestled in a lush green park and overlooking the medieval village of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin will auction in October via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Damian Tudor of RB International. Currently listed for €18.88M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 21–28 October via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Concierge Auctions on the sale of this property,” stated Tudor. “Our combined expertise in both the local area and the luxury auction realm will make for the perfect storm when finding the ultimate buyer for Castle Bay, which is pristine and awaiting its end user.”

“Crucially, buyers will be able to name their own price for this stunning and ultimate lifestyle property in the South of France”, added Paulina Kimbel and Caitlin Keys, VPs of business development at Concierge Auctions.

Bask in the jaw-dropping panoramic views of the Mediterranean, where the warm ocean waters stretch towards the horizon and the unobstructed vistas from Cap Martin to Monaco are yours to treasure. If the walls of windows throughout aren’t enough to enjoy the spectacular views, the residence is wrapped in a staggering 655-square-meters of decks and terraces for alfresco entertaining that is truly beyond compare. Full southern exposure ensures the interior of the residence, decorated in a clean minimalist and contemporary style, stays bathed in warm natural light. An infinity pool is the crown jewel of the rooftop terrace, with its water cascading down to the terrace below. Fully renovated with high-end finishes, Castle Bay embodies the best of the French Riviera plus an unbeatable view. Additional features include: a large fully fitted kitchen with Gaggenau appliances; a formal dining room; the possibility for a second rooftop infinity pool; electric gate, video surveillance, and an alarm system—all just 15 minutes from Monaco or 35 minutes to Nice.

“Bringing this property to auction is something we’re so incredibly excited about,” stated the seller's representative, Jerome Bottari. “Concierge Auctions global database enables us to reach an infinite amount of buyers all while working on our timeline and capitalizing on the urgency of a time-sensitive sale. We’re eager to see the end result come auction day.”

Roquebrune-Cap-Martin sits nestled between Menton and Monaco. Shelter from imposing Mount Agel contributes to a mild climate and incredibly fertile soil, allowing for lush gardens beyond compare. Cap Martin Park’s many gardens make the most of the location, with olive groves, formal French gardens, and wild thickets of fauna to enjoy. The old medieval village is a treat to tour, and the keep of its ancient 10th-century castle forms a striking backdrop. History breathes on within the sloping streets here, and the architecture throughout is a true treat. The nearby beaches and 14km of coastal walking paths will thrill any ocean lover. Glamorous Monaco is only a short drive away, and Castle Bay sits perfectly located to enjoy all it has to offer.

Castle Bay is available for showings daily 2-5PM GMT+1 and by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

