Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Rahmeyer vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

15 September 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, to fill the impending vacancy created by the October 8, 2021, retirement of Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer after more than two decades of judicial service. She earned her bachelor of science in history from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa; her master of science in education from what is now Missouri State University in Springfield; and her law degree from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. After clerking for the United States District Court in Springfield, Rahmeyer was engaged in the private practice of law in Springfield for nearly a dozen years and was a part-time municipal judge in Springfield for more than seven years. Appointed in February 2001, she became the first female judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, and served two terms as its chief judge, from July 2002 through June 2004 and from July 2017 through June 2019.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at SDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov , or by postal mail to Appellate Judicial Commission, Western District Judge Vacancy, Post Office Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is available below.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Interested persons may download the application materials and instructions below.

The commission expects to meet Monday and Tuesday, November 22 and 23, 2021, at the Hotel Vandivort, 305 East Walnut Street, in Springfield, to interview applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.

###

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

Newsroom - SD