Troon Vineyard Announces New Director of Agriculture to Elevate Practice of Biodynamics
GRANT PASS, OR, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Troon Vineyard is very pleased to announce that Garett Long has joined their team as Director of Agriculture. Garett will lead Troon’s Biodynamic whole farm philosophy on their Regenerative Organic Certified™ farm in Oregon’s Applegate Valley.
“Farming is not rocket science, it’s way more complicated,” said proprietor Dr. Bryan White. “We believe the only route to memorable wines, that reflect the terroir of where they were grown, is to be found in healthy soils and vines that are the foundation of Biodynamic® agriculture. With a master’s degree from U.C. Davis in Soil and Biogeochemistry, Garett has the soil science equivalent to rocket science. His education is balanced by his passion for biodynamic agriculture, and we could not be more excited for him to join our team.”
Garett will be leading a complex biodiversity program that includes an almost two-acre market garden and farm stand, a cider apple orchard, hay production, sheep, chickens, and developing a diverse no-till cover crop throughout the vineyard and farm. He will also maintain and manage Troon Vineyard’s three certifications: Organic, Demeter Biodynamic® and Regenerative Organic Certified™.
“I’m thrilled to join the hardworking team at Troon Vineyard to elevate the practice of biodynamics locally and throughout the Pacific Northwest region,” said Long. “I look forward to enhancing Biodynamic® Regenerative Organic™️ enterprises at Troon, including the establishment of a productive market garden, expansion of the cider apple orchard, and the intensification of integrated livestock and cropping systems. We'll evaluate our progress using meticulous, long-term soil health monitoring. I also dream of initiating an apprenticeship program, and developing educational curricula for local students, winegrowers, and biodynamic practitioners.”
“Garett’s hands on, in the field philosophy is personified by the longitudinal projects he has accomplished at Apricot Lane Farms, made famous by the “The Biggest Little Farm” documentary. We welcome Garett as our newest Team Troon member. We will all learn a lot,” said Dr. White.
Purchased in 2017 by Texas natives Dr. Bryan and Denise White, and helmed by industry veteran Craig Camp, the trio set out to reinvigorate Troon by transforming the farm into a Demeter Biodynamic® Certified vineyard and winery deeply committed to regenerative agriculture. Troon has rapidly evolved by replanting their vineyard with ideal varieties and intertwining cutting edge agriculture science with biodynamic practices to craft viticulture that best serves the land and their wines. Earlier this year, they became the first farm and winery in Oregon to receive the Regenerative Organic™️ Certification.
For more information about Troon Vineyard visit their website, www.troonvineyard.com.
About Troon Vineyard
Troon Vineyard is a Biodynamic® Regenerative Organic Certified™️ farm in Oregon’s Applegate Valley. We naturally craft wines to bring pleasure to your life. All Troon wines are made from Biodynamic® certified grapes spontaneously fermented with indigenous yeasts and no additives of any kind. We avoid the use of new oak barrels to reveal each nuance of vines grown in our vineyard. We are located on the Kubli Bench, high above the Applegate River in the Siskiyou Mountains of Southern Oregon. It is a biodiverse farm of almost 100 acres. Life on our farm includes cider apples, a vegetable garden, re-wilded honeybees, sheep, chickens, wildlife, dogs, humans and, of course, grapevines. Troon Vineyard is dedicated to regenerative agriculture and we practice biodynamics in our quest to put back more than we take from our plants and soils. We believe the only route to memorable wines, that reflect the terroir of where they were grown, is to be found in the healthy soils and vines that are the foundation of Biodynamic® agriculture.
Michael Wangbickler
Michael Wangbickler
