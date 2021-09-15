New Resource Solutions announces the launch of Conductor Solar

Conductor Solar, an innovative software platform to simplify commercial solar deals

Conductor Solar is a platform to simplify commercial solar deals.

ATHENS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Resource Solutions today launched Conductor Solar, a new product designed and built based on best practices from hundreds of solar transactions. The Conductor Solar software platform offers an innovative way for solar developers, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firms, and investors to simplify Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) deals for their commercial solar projects.

“Conductor Solar presents a centralized solution for a very fragmented market,” says Marc Palmer, CEO at New Resource Solutions. “It simplifies a complicated, arduous process and, as a result, unlocks thousands of new solar projects for schools, municipalities, businesses, and non-profit organizations across the country.”

Features and benefits of Conductor Solar include:

- Expanded access to solar developers, EPC firms, and investors across the country

- Reduced time and money spent on complicated solar transactions

- Streamlined information sharing and communications throughout a solar deal

The Conductor Solar platform is open for business and is free for solar developers and EPCs to join. Investors should contact New Resource Solutions through the Conductor Solar website for more details. For more information on Conductor Solar, visit https://conductor.solar.

About New Resource Solutions (NRS): New Resource Solutions is actively growing the US commercial solar market with innovative software solutions. NRS combines extensive solar transactional experience with cutting edge software development to simplify project finance for all parties involved.