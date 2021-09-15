Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 13, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of September 13 will include the following:

Monday, September 13 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke at the First Monday Greenville Club, Poinsett Club, Ballroom, 807 E. Washington Street, Greenville, S.C.

Monday, September 13 at 7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Lexington Republican Party meeting, Lexington School District 2 - Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Boulevard, Cayce, S.C.

Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Riverbanks’ Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center Groundbreaking, Riverbanks Zoo, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, September 14 at 3:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at a Lancaster Chamber of Commerce Business meeting, University of South Carolina Lancaster, Arnold Special Events Room, Lancaster, S.C.

Wednesday, September 15 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a Governor’s Cabinet Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, State House grounds, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, September 16 at 8:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the 15th Anniversary Celebration “Wake up with Rebuild”, Kroc Center, 424 Westfield Street, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, September 16 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Grand Opening of New Student Learning Center, Greenville Technical Charter High School, 506 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, September 16 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S. 500, Architectural Examiners Board, Chelsea Townes at Hollingsworth Park at Verdae, 114 Danvers Road, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, September 16 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend an economic development announcement and ribbon cutting at Solvay, 7139 Augusta Road, Piedmont, S.C.

Thursday, September 16 at 7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Spartanburg County Republican Party meeting, Spartanburg County Council, 366 N. Church St, Spartanburg, S.C.

Friday, September 17 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will attend the Oconee County Chamber of Commerce, 20 Under 40 Luncheon, Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, 2328 Sandifer Boulevard, Westminster, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of September 7, 2021, included:

Tuesday, September 7

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held an agency call to discuss COVID-19.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:46 PM: Policy call.

Wednesday, September 8

8:59 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

11:45 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in an economic development event, Palmetto Peanut, 10161 Old State Road, Cameron, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

5:30 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Thursday, September 9

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster provided opening remarks at the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Stakeholders meeting, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Call with Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin and Brandon McBride, Executive Director of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 229 Child Abuse Response Protocol Act, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

4:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, September 10

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held an agency call to discuss COVID-19.

11:41 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

12:04 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

Saturday, September 11

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in a 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony: Honoring our Midlands Military Service Members and First Responders, 9/11 Remembrance Memorial at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.