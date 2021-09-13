2021-09-13 11:58:43.887 Jefferson County Resident Overwhelmed by $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-09-13 11:58:43.887

Encouraged by the large Powerball jackpot, a Jefferson County player recently started to play the game and won a $50,000 prize in the Sept. 1 drawing. The player purchased the winning ticket at AmVets 48, 1075 AmVets Drive in De Soto, and found out he had won the day after the drawing.

“I scanned the ticket, and it said to claim at the Lottery office,” he shared. “I’ve never seen that before, so I went to a store to double-check, and the cashier told me I’d won $50,000!”

The player was on his way to work at the time of his win and joked it was very overwhelming to win so early in the morning.

“It was six in the morning! I was like ‘Whoa!’” he said.

The winning numbers on Sept. 1 were 10, 20, 29, 48 and 51, and the Powerball number was 17. The winning ticket matched four out of five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number, to win the $50,000 prize.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in Jefferson County won more than $38.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $13.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.