Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1100 Block of 24th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Monday, September 13, 2021, in the 1100 block of 24th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:06 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect, at the listed location. The suspect produced a flagpole and struck the victim multiple times. The victim sustained minor injuries and sought their own medical treatment.

 

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 31 year-old Alexander Zapata, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

