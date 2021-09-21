"Now is the Best Time Ever to Owe the I.R.S." - New Book

Get the Best Agreements or Never Pay Your Old Taxes at All if it Causes You Financial Hardship.

The I.R.S. is the most dangerous creditor in the world. The I.R.S. can seize your cash, bank account, auto and business and most of your paycheck -all without going to court and getting a judgment.” — Richard M. Schickel

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard M. Schickel, popular author, and retired I.R.S. agent is following up his ground-breaking books, "What to Do When the I.R.S. is After You" and "I.R.S. Whistleblower"; with his compelling new book, "Now is the Best Time Ever to Owe the I.R.S." In this book, Schickel continues to give readers behind the scenes access and knowledge of the secret inner workings of the I.R.S. coupled with how to fight them on their own terms. Whether you file or pay your taxes yearly or not-this book is for everyone.

This retired I.R.S. Senior Revenue Officer shares how the I.R.S. regards all delinquent taxpayers as "tax cheats who need to be taught a lesson." It reveals the inner workings of the most reviled and hated agency in the U.S. Government.

"Now is the Best Time Ever to Owe the I.R.S." explains the crisis at the I.R.S. Sixty percent of I.R.S. employees will retire in the next 6-years, hiring has been almost non-existent, their budget has been cut by 20% over the last ten years, and the I.R.S. computer will soon be 64 years old. The I.R.S. is debilitated but has not gone away. The I.R.S. is anything but a letter churning paper-tiger. The I.R.S. of today enforces mainly on wage earners and small business owners. (People who owe less than $250,000) But a weakened I.R.S. is good news for you!

This book explains how Congress has sold out to Rich People and Big Businesses to make tax laws to benefit the wealthiest Americans.

"Now is the Best Time Ever to Owe the I.R.S." explains, in plain English, how to:

-Tell "your story" to the I.R.S. so penalties can be removed, and you will qualify for the best deals that they offer.

-Get an Installment Agreement that allows you a reasonable standard of living.

-Never pay all your old taxes by explaining how to get your case declared "currently not collectible due to financial hardship."

-Determine the date when your old taxes will expire and go away completely.

-Successfully file an Offer in Compromise.

-Determine if filing bankruptcy can make taxes go away.

"Now is the Best Time Ever to Owe the I.R.S." is essential reading for those who file and pay their taxes and those who don't. If you are in trouble with the I.R.S., this book will give you hope and the tools to overcome the fear and intimidation created by the Internal Revenue Service.

