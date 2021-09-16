NextPaw’s “Where to Buy” Store Locators for Pet Retailers and Brands are Helping Pet Parents Support Local Businesses
A new shoppable store locator tool is helping brands and pet retailers expand their reach to consumers looking to buy from local pet stores.
By helping local pet retailers expand their digital footprint in partnership with their top-selling brands, more pet parents will confidently choose to purchase from their local pet store.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextPaw, Inc. has announced a new innovation designed to help local pet supply retailers attract more local customers. The new tool is a shoppable store locator that highlights the product availability of neighborhood pet stores in North America to online shoppers.
— Brandon Swenson
Online searches in the US that include 'where to buy' queries have grown by 8,000% year on year, according to Google. 70% of online shoppers prefer to locate what they need from a local pet store, where they can buy it in person. NextPaw locators help pet supply retailers to market their products to this significant section of online shoppers. Their tools make it simple to filter products by availability and locate a local pet store for purchase.
“We know that by helping local pet retailers expand their digital footprint in partnership with their top-selling brands,” said Brandon Swenson, co-founder, and COO of NextPaw, “more pet parents will confidently choose to purchase from their local pet store vs Chewy or Amazon.”
NextPaw is continually expanding and acquiring new participating brands. Current brands using NextPaw include Steve's Real Food, Austin and Kat, RAWZ natural pet food, and more than 30+ additional names consumers love. The store location technology provided by NextPaw is helping every participating brand to drive sales to their local retailers so that they can sell more. It's easy to set up a profile, which provides a single tool for retailers to control their identity and update their inventory across websites for each participating brand.
Jodi Langellotti, Director of Marketing and Education for RAWZ Natural Pet Food said, “RAWZ has always championed the independent pet retailer. Partnering with NextPaw will only help us further our strategy to grow & protect the independent channel. We highly suggest all of our retailers activate their free NextPaw account and claim their store locator profile immediately in order to maximize online presence with minimal time and effort.”
Retailers can easily get started with NextPaw and the services offered. They can claim their listing for free and gain access to store locators in the pet industry. With a business listing on NextPaw, they will show up when shoppers are looking for products from their favorite brands. They can also sync with Google to create a more complete business profile and make it easier for their stores to be found. Profiles can be personalized to add contact details, directions, messaging, reviews, and more. Retailers interested in NextPaw only need to visit the website to sign up and create their profile.
To find out more about NextPaw, visit their website at https://nextpaw.com. For more information, please contact Brandon Swenson; call 866-810-7890, email team@nextpaw.com or write to 1935 E Vine St, Suite 150.
