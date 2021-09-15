Raleigh, N.C.

VIDEO: NC4ME CHALLENGES EMPLOYERS TO “HONOR VETERANS BY HIRING VETERANS”

NCDMVA Secretary Gaskin: Are you on board with hiring Veterans and Military Spouses?

Raleigh, N.C. – This week, in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, North Carolina for Military Employment (NC4ME) is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA), the North Carolina Department of Commerce, and the Governor Roy Cooper’s office to challenge every employer to "Honor Veterans by Hiring Veterans."

"September 11th drove many people to enter our US Armed Forces, and we recognize that many of those service members continue to transition back into the civilian workforce,” said NC4ME Founder & CEO, Kimberly Williams. “To that end, we are challenging every business to honor those who sacrificed for all of us, by hiring at least one veteran, transitioning service member, guard/reserve member, or military spouse between now and Veterans Day."

“Twenty years ago, a new call of duty for our service members began. Today, many of those same heroes have returned to enter the civilian workforce,” said NCDMVA Secretary, Walter Gaskin. “Veterans bring distinctive capabilities and valuable skills developed through real-world, high-pressure experience. Employers have an opportunity to capture this talent for their organization. Let's work together to make North Carolina the leading state for military employment.”

Visit NC4ME.org/OnBoard for more information.

