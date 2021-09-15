Tim Tebow Co-launches NFT Company + Announces First Partnership
Campus Legends announced first collegiate partnership with the University of Florida, becoming the officially licensed digital collectible partner.
This partnership creates innovative NIL opportunities for current and past student-athletes while offering fans and alumni new and meaningful ways to stay engaged with the Gators.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacksonville, Florida, September 15, 2021 – Campus Legends, a pioneer in the development of NFT and blockchain technology for the collegiate sports digital collectible market, announced the launch of their company on Wednesday, September 15. In addition to the company launch, Campus Legends announced their first collegiate partnership with the University of Florida, becoming the officially licensed digital collectible partner for the university.
— UF Athletic Director, Scott Stricklin
UF’s partnership with Campus Legends continues to position the Gators as innovators in both the digital space and Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) opportunities, as Florida becomes the first university to announce a partnership with a marketplace and platform built for community and focused on officially-licensed digital collectibles. It provides a competitive and financial advantage for the school, current and alumni student-athletes, as well as the avid Florida fan.
Greg Simon, CEO and Co-Founder, commented, “Campus Legends will offer a truly groundbreaking and unique experience for the collector, the athlete, the school, and the college sports fan. We are thrilled that our very first partner is such an iconic brand in the University of Florida. Through this partnership, we will be able to bring the technology of blockchain and digital collectibles to connect Florida’s current and alumni athletes to fans and collectors all around the world. Being personalized, social, and community-driven, Campus Legends' brings a unique experience to the world of collegiate sports and digital collectibles.. Our marketplace, consisting of both an initial offering and secondary marketplace, offers a user-rich experience focused on personalized showcases, social feeds, and an ability to dynamically interact with fellow collectors while also connecting the user to their favorite athlete or school,” shared Simon.
“This partnership creates innovative NIL opportunities for current and past student-athletes while offering fans and alumni new and meaningful ways to stay engaged with the Gators,” UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said. “This agreement will continue to expand opportunities for Florida student-athletes, and we’re proud to call Campus Legends an official partner.”
Tim Tebow, a Florida Gator alumni, two-time National Champion, Heisman Trophy winner, four-time New York Times best-selling author, business leader, and non-profit founder, helps lead a team with more than 25 years of collective blockchain experience, entrepreneurial track record, proven technology endeavors, and digital marketing success.
The Campus Legends team is working alongside the University of Florida to launch their first officially licensed digital collectible release for current and alumni Gator athletes, currently planned for October, 2021.
One key component of this new venture is the establishment of the Campus Legends Foundation, where a percentage of all proceeds will go to assisting and supporting current and alumni athletes and their families in times of need. Co-founder, Tim Tebow, said of the launch, “As a Gator alum, it’s exciting to launch this official partnership between Campus Legends and the University of Florida and pave the way in this new landscape,” Tebow said. “As a team, we are looking to bring purpose to this progress and are excited to use this platform to help current and alumni athletes. As things are changing in both the sports and digital arenas, we want to be a part of something that can help, but also make an impact. Many of these athletes have given us great memories, and now we get to help give them great care.”
The company stands out in the collegiate digital collectible market by providing a socially-driven community platform unlike any other, a unique revenue model that provides opportunities to current and alumni athletes, sustainability to the university, excitement and value to the consumer, and a philanthropic component that serves current and alumni athletes.
Campus Legends will offer three different types of digital collectibles to Florida fans. A high-volume series of Collectibles will launch in Oct. 2021, followed by Specialty Collectibles in Nov. 2021. By early 2022, Campus Legends will launch its Collections feature, enabling fans and collectors to earn the chance at real-world prizes and experiences for the achievement of completing an entire collection. For more information, visit campuslegends.com.
