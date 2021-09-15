​Haunted Lane, Steinsburg Road to Close Next Week for Pipe Replacement in Bensalem, Milford Townships, Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Haunted Lane and Steinsburg Road are scheduled to close next week in Bensalem and Milford townships, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, September 20, through Friday, September 24, a road closure is scheduled on Haunted Lane between U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) and State Road in Bensalem Township. During the closure, Haunted Lane motorists will be directed to use U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike), Cedar Avenue, and State Road; and

Wednesday, September 22, through Tuesday, September 28, a weekday road closure is scheduled on Steinsburg Road between Wentz Road and Bauman Road in Milford Township. During the closure, Steinsburg motorists will be directed to use Wentz Road, Weiss Road, and Bauman Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays will occur. Local access will be maintained during the operations, and schedules are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

