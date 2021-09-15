Biden-Harris Administration Announces 2.8 Million People Gained Affordable Health Coverage During 2021 Special Enrollment

2.8 Million People Have Gained Affordable Health Coverage During the Special Enrollment Period

American Rescue Plan Saved Existing Consumers a Total of $537 Million Per Month

A new report released today by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) shows that more than 2.8 million people newly gained access to affordable health care under the Biden-Harris Administration through the 2021 Special Enrollment Period (SEP) on HealthCare.gov and State-based Marketplaces.. With the gains made during the SEP, there are now a record-breaking 12.2 million people enrolled in the federal and state marketplaces. Additionally, there is historic enrollment today through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) with over 82.3 million people relying on these programs as of April 2021.

The American Rescue Plan’s (ARP) expanded premium tax credits reduced premiums, increased savings, and provided consumers access to quality, affordable health care coverage through the Marketplaces:

Over 90% of consumers who enrolled during the SEP saw their premiums reduced due to these tax credits.

due to these tax credits. Existing consumers saved an average of $67 per consumer, per month , in premium savings.

, in premium savings. 48% of new HealthCare.gov consumers received a monthly premium of $10 or less after tax credits.

after tax credits. The median deductible for new HealthCare.gov consumers fell by over 90%.

“There has never been a more critical time to ensure quality health coverage for all Americans.” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Thanks to the Special Enrollment Period, we were able to help a record-breaking number of people across the country get covered, including those in rural and underserved communities. No one should have to lose their life savings to gain life-saving care.”

CMS also reports historic Medicaid and CHIP enrollment. The April 2021 Medicaid and CHIP Enrollment Trends Snapshot report shows that over 82.3 million individuals were enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP in April 2021, an increase of 580,591 individuals, compared to March 2021. Since February 2020, the month before the COVID-19 public health emergency was declared, enrollment in Medicaid and CHIP increased by more than 11.6 million individuals or 16.4%.

“It’s clear that when health coverage is accessible and affordable, people sign up. Peace of mind is especially needed during the COVID-19 pandemic and thanks to the Special Enrollment Period millions more can now rest easy knowing they are covered. The American Rescue Plan made health coverage more affordable than ever and CMS urges Congress to make those savings permanent,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “If you didn’t sign up before August 15th, you should know there are still opportunities to enroll this year for those who experienced recent life events or have been impacted by Hurricane Ida. Apply today on HealthCare.Gov to find out if you can still enroll this year. The next Open Enrollment Period starts on November 1 for coverage in 2022.”

Consumers who still don’t have 2021 coverage can find out if they are eligible at healthcare.gov to enroll through SEPs that cover individuals who have experienced life-changing events, such as a loss of other coverage, marriage, having a baby, or moving to a new location. Throughout the year, consumers can also apply for Medicaid and CHIP coverage online in all 50 states and DC, and the majority of states complete real-time determinations and automated renewals.

