Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,624 in the last 365 days.

Advisory: State Board of Education to meet on Thursday

DES MOINES - The Iowa State Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 5, in the Iowa Department of Education, Grimes State Office Building, State Board Room (second floor), 400 E. 14th Street, Des Moines. The meeting is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and will be held in person with the option for State Board members to join remotely.

Members of the public may join in person at the Grimes State Office Building or remotely through video conferencing or by telephone. Instructions for joining remotely are available in the meeting agenda

You just read:

Advisory: State Board of Education to meet on Thursday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.