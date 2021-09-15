Defense IT Spending Market to Garner $137.65 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

[277 Pages Report] Advantages such as proactive health surveillance and augmented reality remote training and increased spending on information technology products and services by the different nation’s defense forces across the globe fuel the growth of the global defense IT spending market. The market across North America dominated with lion's share and is estimated to dominate throughout the forecast period. Prominent Players: Accenture, Amazon.com, Inc., BAE Systems plc, Dell, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global defense IT spending market generated $79.68 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $137.65 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Benefits such as proactive health surveillance and augmented reality remote training and rise spending on information technology products and services by the different nation’s defense forces globally drive the growth of the global defense IT spending market . However, issues associated with of digital sovereignty restrain the market growth. On the other hand, advent of IoT analytics in defense applications and surge in defense spending globally present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report (277 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13266

Covid-19 Scenario of Defense IT Spending Market:

COVID-19 pandemic led to several challenges for the defense IT spending industry such as disruption in the supply chain of essential raw materials, logistics challenges, reduction in defense spending across various countries, and others

On the other hand, the defense IT hardware manufacturers and service providers had to reduce expansion and R&D investments to withstand the decline in revenue and operating performance of the defense industry.

The postponement in purchase orders and slow production rate were some of the challenges witnessed in the defense IT spending market during the year, and are expected to continue for a few years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global defense IT spending market based on system, type, force, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13266

Based on type, the services segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share. The segment would continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is also estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on force, the defense forces segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global defense IT spending market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the civilian forces segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13266

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, holding around nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. Same region is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Other provinces studied in the report include Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global defense IT spending market analyzed in the research include Accenture, Amazon.com, Inc., BAE Systems plc, Dell, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13266





Similar Reports We Have on Defense Industry:

5G in Defense Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, and Radio Access Network (RAN)), Core Network Technology (Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Fog Computing (FC), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)), Network Type (Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC), and Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)), Chipset (Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Chipset, Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Chipset, and Millimeter Wave (mmWave) Chipset), and Platform (Land, Naval, and Airborne): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

5G in Aviation Market by Communication Infrastructure (Distributed Antenna System and Small Cell), Technology (Fixed Wireless Access, Enhanced Mobile Broadband and Ultra-Low Latency Communication), Application (Aircraft Operations and Airport Operations), and End Use (5G Infrastructure for Airport and 5G Infrastructure for Aircraft): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Aerospace Cyber Security Market by Type (Network security, Wireless Security, Cloud Security, Content Security , and Application), by Component (Service and Solution), by Deployment (On-cloud and On-premise), and by Application (Airline Management, Airport Management, Air Traffic management, and Air Cargo Management): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Defense Cyber Security Market by Type (Endpoint Security Solutions, Network Security Solutions, and Content Security Solutions), by Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), by Solution (Threat intelligence & Response Management, Identity & Access Management, Data loss Prevention Management, Security & Vulnerability Management, Unified Threat Management, Enterprise risk & Compliance, Managed Security, and Others), and by Application (): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Military Sensors Cybersecurity Solutions Market by Platform (Space, Munition, Land, Naval and Airborne), and Application (Combat Operations, Target Recognition, Electronic Warfare, Communication & Navigation, Command & Control, Surveillance & Monitoring and Intelligence & Reconnaissance): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Defensive Cyber Weapons Market by Type (Defensive and Offensive) and Application (National Defense System, Communication Network, Industrial Control System, Smart Power Grid, Air Traffic Control, Automated Transportation System, Financial Systems, Hospital, Government Organization, and Public Utility): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com