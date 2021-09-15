Grand Rapids, MI Hockey Players Develop Stickhandling Skills with SuperDeker
Gambit Training Technology supports local high school hockey team in stickhandling development with SuperDeker Hockey Training Device!
We think it is great that coaches are incorporating SuperDeker into all areas of their training, whether it be at the rink, or even allowing players to take them home between practices.”IRVING, TEXAS, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grapevine, Texas: Both the Grandville High School Hockey Teams (Varsity and JV programs) and the Grand Valley Amateur Hockey Association (GVAHA) have been utilizing SuperDeker in their off-ice training and conditioning since 2020. We are excited that these Grand Rapids hockey programs are incorporating SuperDeker into their player development programs. SuperDeker is a revolutionary off-ice training device that helps both new and experienced players develop their stickhandling abilities with patented technology that improves strength, timing, agility, and anticipation. With hundreds of positive reviews across multiple trusted sites, the SuperDeker is a proven part of every hockey player's off-ice training regimen.
— Andy Healey, Commercial Officer at GTT.
These programs aim to provide players an opportunity to participate in an exciting, challenging sport while emphasizing camaraderie, sportsmanship, and fun. “SuperDeker is an awesome training device that really helps the players with their on-ice puck skills! ” -Joel Breazeale Varsity Head Coach at Granville High School, and Co-Hockey Director at GVAHA. “Our high school players take the initiative to incorporate SuperDeker into player-led conditioning at the high school level. Our coaches at the youth association include SuperDeker in their off-ice conditioning. Those workouts are typically focused on strength and stamina, so adding some stickhandling fun and competition has the kids more excited to attend.”
"We think it is great that coaches are incorporating SuperDeker into all areas of their training, whether it be at the rink, or even allowing players to take them home between practices." Andy Healey, Commercial Officer at Gambit Training Technologies. "Additionally, if there are other schools or associations that are interested in utilizing SuperDeker in their training programs, they can request information at https://superdeker.com/pages/hockey-association"
About Gambit Training Technologies: Gambit Training Technologies is the owner of the SuperDeker Advanced Hockey Training System, accessory line of products, and patents covering interactive sports training devices. Please go to https://superdeker.com/ for more information.
