PetPedia.in Celebrates 4 Years in Business with over 25,000 satisfied Pet Parents
PetPedia.in’s goal of making real pet care accessible is now more relevant than ever.
We are really delighted that our customers value our efforts to educate pet parents in India and trust us to provide the best care for their pets.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetPedia.in is happy to announce that they have completed 4 successful years in business. This milestone is a major move for PetPedia.in on their mission to equip pet parents with the knowledge and resources they need, to provide true and comprehensive care for their pets. PetPedia.in aims to educate pet parents and make pet care more accessible to them through their top-notch pet products & supplies from over 120 brands and 3500+ products which they deliver all over India.
“It's crucial for us that our consumers share our vision of making pet care more accessible to all pets while providing them with the finest products available. Over the past years, our customers' response has been overwhelming, and their enthusiastic feedback pushes us to do better every day.” says Vighnesh Shukla, Founder of PetPedia.in “We are really delighted that our customers value our efforts to educate pet parents in India and trust us to provide the best care for their pets.” He adds.
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the brand, including:
Community Donation Drive: PetPedia.in embarked on a community donation drive by donating reflective collars to 300+ local street dogs in Kolkata, in line with their aim of providing all pets with essential pet care and empowering everyone with quality education about animals and pets. They collaborated with one of their customers, who works towards Animal welfare in the city. PetPedia.in would love to help more street animals in the future and are open to more such collaborations PetPedia.in is a brand that seeks to support street animals by cooperating with individuals who work in the field of animal welfare rather than donating to an organisation without being actively involved in it. They enjoy providing on-the-ground service to deliver pet care essentials to street animals and would like to work with others who do so in the future. They are inviting people to reach out to them at connect@petpedia.in
Autostock & Express Delivery: PetPedia.in's excellent customer care, pan-India express delivery, and one-day delivery in Kolkata have resulted in an increasing number of happy and satisfied customers. The Autostock feature is a relatively new effort by PetPedia.in that allows Pet Parents to subscribe and stock up on the monthly pet essentials. Pet parents have been loving this feature due to it's hassle free nature.
Syed Afzal Abbas, one of PetPedia’s satisfied customers, writes, “The Customer Service is fantastic and they are always willing to answer my questions. Furthermore, they are very knowledgeable about all their products and are more than willing to provide you with nutrient values.”
Upon receiving Cat food within one day despite it being a Sunday and lockdown, Koushik Dutta was delighted to receive his order. He writes, “It was really an awesome & top-most service which I got and which most of the e-commerce sites fail to provide these days.”
Madhu Sharma writes, “I'm loving this feature. I don't have to worry about ordering pet supplies anymore. PetPedia.in Autostock sends my pet supplies every month and I love that I don't have to do anything about it. I love that I can set up my subscription and forget about it. I like that I can buy pet food and treats online and have it shipped right to my door and it's great that I don't have to worry about running out and having to go to the store.”
Vocal for Local: PetPedia.in has collaborated with several homegrown pet brands, providing them with a platform to promote their products and carry out their vision. PetPedia.in recognises the value of supporting local indie brands and firmly advocates for made-in-India items. Collaboration with Indie brands is only undertaken when the brand's ideals align with those of PetPedia.in, and when the brand's products meet PetPedia's quality requirements and tests. PetPedia.in works with manufacturers whose product quality meets their standards since they aim to provide the best for their customers.
“Our marketing strategy is not just to sell our products, but also to ensure that all pets receive items on time and the care that they deserve. We are very pleased with the way PetPedia.in is progressing by continuing to provide essential information to pet parents in order for them to care for their pets better than they did earlier, as well as by providing the best quality products on the market.”, says Samriddhi Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer at PetPedia.in
You can visit PetPedia.in to read our in-depth articles on Pet Care, which will provide you with all of the information you need to be a successful pet owner. Our blogs feature expert-approved information that can be used to take care of your pets at home. At our store, you can also shop for the finest pet products for your pets. We serve a wide range of pet types, including dogs, cats, fish, birds, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, turtles, and others.
About PetPedia.in: Petpedia.in is India's leading pet store, with over 3500 products from 110 different brands for pets. Our company seeks to close the education and knowledge gap in the pet market by providing quality education to pet owners on how to manage and keep their pets happy.
PetPedia.in was happy to answer some of the Frequently Asked questions that they receive from everyone.
Do they offer Cash on Delivery & Free shipping?
YES! We offer COD and Free shipping
Where can people shop for all their Pet Supplies?
You can shop all the pet supplies at www.petpedia.in
Can changes be made to their autostock subscription?
Yes you can make changes to your subscription plan or cancel anytime.
Are there any discounts on the Pet supplies?
Yes we have discounts upto 30%
Which pets does PetPedia.in cater too?
We cater to Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fishes, Rabbits, Guinea Pigs, Hamsters, Birds, Turtles and more.
How many brands and products do they have?
We have over 3500 products and 110+ brands
Where do they deliver?
We deliver all over India and provide free shipping.
