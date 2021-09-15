Grandpa Ted Writes a Tale Through the Children’s Lens and a Butterfly’s Wings
How two granddaughters inspired a storyteller to write his second nature-inspired storybookCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to his granddaughters Sophia and Isabella, Landkammer can continually see the world in color and allure and in hope and happiness. In his new book “Buffy the Butterfly,” storyteller and doting grandfather, Landkammer immortalizes his granddaughters’ imaginative minds and love for butterflies.
Just like Buffy and other little kids, the twins love fun and adventure and would often wonder if every time they see a butterfly in their grandmother’s yard, it was Buffy playing with them, exclaiming, “I wonder if that is Buffy!”
Inside Landkammer’s book, other kids get to tag along in Buffy the Butterfly’s fun and exciting adventures. Readers of all ages get to explore the bountiful beauty of nature and God’s creation.
A media brand defines “Buffy the Butterfly” as “equally charming, beautifully illustrated page-turner in his latest children’s book” along with Landkammer’s other title “The Poppies on the Hill.”
Theodore “Ted” Landkammer has told his three children and now six grandchildren great stories to remember for the last 30 years. He now shares the same gift of storytelling for other children to read and enjoy and has penned another book entitled I Wish I Had an Elephant. He is happily married to his wife Dolores Landkammer. They are residing in Santa Cruz, California.
