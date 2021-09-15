Submit Release
26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Modified Court Operations in effect through October 1, 2021

In the continued interest of the health and safety of the community and court personnel, we remain committed to balancing access to justice with the ongoing public health crisis that COVID-19 presents. The current modified court schedule will remain in effect through October 1, 2021. The key court officials for the 26th Judicial District, in consultation with officials from Mecklenburg County Public Health, will continue to evaluate operations and, going forward, will issue an updated court schedule on a monthly basis.

Court offices in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse remain open for business. However, unless you are required to appear in-person to conduct your business, attorneys and the public should utilize email and telephone to communicate with courthouse staff.

Please see the attached quick reference chart for full details regarding the modifications to court operations.

  • Small Claims and Weddings
  • Incompetency, Guardianship and Foreclosure Matters
  • District Court
  • Superior Court
  • Jury Duty

