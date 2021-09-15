At 18% CAGR, Metagenomics Sequencing Market Size Worth $3982.3 Million by 2027: Brandessence Market Research

Brandessence Market Research

Metagenomics is the study of genomes in a microbial community in general. Study involves studying and cloning genomes without developing organic the community.

PUNE, MAHARSHTRA, INDIA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027- Growing advanced technological platforms & improved genomic tools, rising initiatives and funds by government and private organizations to large scale project of sequencing and increasing prevalence of genetic disorders are the some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market.

The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Metagenomics Sequencing Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Metagenomics Sequencing market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market is valued at USD 1052.3 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 3982.3 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period.

Metagenomics is the study of genomes in a microbial community in general. This methodology involves studying and cloning genomes without developing organic entities from the community. The metagenomics method has brought about significant upgrades in microbial nature, evolution, and variety; this activity is presently mostly carried out in many examination labs. Sequence-based metagenomics involves sequencing metagenomes and analyzing downstream information. Metagenomic sequencing permits researchers to extensively test all genes in all organic entities present in a given complex sample.

COVID-19 pandemic has shown a positive impact on the growth of the global metagenomics sequencing market. Growing in number of Covid-19 cases has prompted rapid testing and clinical diagnosing. Most of this testing is PCR-based. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) and entire genome sequencing of the Covid-19 infection are giving metagenomics information of diagnostic test that is joined with clinical information to look for efficient treatments. This factor has supported the worldwide metagenomics sequencing market.

Key Players in Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market:

Some of the key players in global metagenomics sequencing market are Illumina, Inc., Promega Corporation, Novogene Co., Ltd., Takara Bio, Inc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Arc Bio, LLC, Eurofins Scientific, Zymo Research, Microsynth AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Sequencing), PerkinElmer, Inc. Computomics GmbH and others.

News: SYNLAB and Microba Signed Strategic Agreement to Launch Advanced Gut Microbiome Test MyBiome

July 16th, 2020; SYNLAB, have signed a strategic agreement to launch the gut microbiome test MyBiome in Europe and LATAM. MyBiome will be an innovative and one of the most comprehensive metagenomic sequence-based tests available in the market, allowing an objective and actionable analysis of an individual’s gut microbiome.

Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Segmentation:

By Product & Service:

• Reagents & Consumables

• Instruments

• Services

• Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions

By Technology:

• Shotgun Metagenomics Sequencing

• Metatranscriptomics

• 16s rRNA Sequencing

• Whole Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

By Application:

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery

• Biofuel

• Industrial Applications

• Veterinary Applications

• Ecological & Environmental Metagenomics

• Others

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Post-Consumer Metagenomics Sequencing Market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market

North America is expected to dominate the metagenomics sequencing market within the forecast period due to rapid adoption of novel sequencing technologies, initiatives by government and private bodies for the growth, adoption of NGS-based metagenomics technologies and presence of key players in the region. For instance; in March 2019, Lundbeck Foundation GeoGenetics Center (Denmark) and Illumina cooperated to make quite possibly the most broad antiquated genome collections. This collaboration will likewise help with the examination of the developmental history of precise mental and neurological diseases and infectious microorganisms. Asia Pacific is expected to show a fastest growth in the global metagenomics sequencing market attributed to the increasing research and development activities in this field in this region.

Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Metagenomics Sequencing market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Metagenomics Sequencing market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Metagenomics Sequencing market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Metagenomics Sequencing market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Metagenomics Sequencing market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Metagenomics Sequencing market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Metagenomics Sequencing market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Metagenomics Sequencing market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Metagenomics Sequencing market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Metagenomics Sequencing market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Metagenomics Sequencing Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Metagenomics Sequencing market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Metagenomics Sequencing market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Metagenomics Sequencing Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Metagenomics Sequencing market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

