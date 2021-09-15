Biostimulants Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028
Growing emphasis on increasing crop productivity and quality is boosting growth of the biostimulants marketNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has added a new investigative report on the Global Biostimulants Market that offers insightful data about market dynamics such as drivers and restraints, growth opportunities and prospects, current and historic data, segments and sub-segments, and recent technological advancements in the market. The report provides market estimations such as market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR, and market analysis for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with company profiles and product portfolios. To provide a deeper understanding of the global market, the report offers a statistical analysis of the global and local production and consumption ratio.
The global biostimulants market size is expected to reach USD 6.75 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 11.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing ecological concerns due to the overuse of chemical-based products in agricultural sector has increased the demand for eco-friendly biostimulants and is fueling market revenue growth.
Key companies in the report: BASF (Germany), Isagro (Italy), Valagro (Italy), Bayer (Germany), Italpollina (Italy), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Acadian Seaplants (Canada), UPL (India), and Biolchim (Italy).
Rising global population has led to increasing number of construction and building activities across the globe, in turn, driving demand for materials and chemicals. Availability of advanced finishing materials, environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, and growing progress of plastics industry has significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Chemicals and materials industry is a crucial part of the world economy and produces over 70,000 products that are needed across various end-use industries. Consumer products such as soaps, detergents, and cosmetics, along with electronic gadgets, automobiles, and paints & cosmetics, among others are in high demand across the globe and are majorly dependent on various types of chemicals and materials. International corporations are actively engaged in developing sustainable products to reduce carbon emissions and pollution and ensure safe operations of the facilities. These key factors have significantly contributed to market revenue growth and is expected to continue to do so going ahead.
For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global biostimulants market based on Source, Active Ingredient, Crop Type, Form, Application Method, and Region:
Based On Source: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Natural
Synthetic
Based On Active Ingredient (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Humic Substances
Humic Acid
Fulvic Acid
Seaweed Extracts
Microbial Amendments
Amino Acids
Others
Vitamins
Trace minerals
Polysaccharides
Based On Crop Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Cereals & Grains
Fruits & Vegetables
Turf & Ornamentals
Oilseeds & Pulses
Others
Forage
Plantation Crops
Based On Application Method: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Foliar Treatment
Soil Treatment
Seed Treatment
Based On Form: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Dry
Liquid
Key companies are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, brand promotions, and R&D activities among others to cater to growing global demand and gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also analyzes the presence of key companies, their ventures, and investment and funding opportunities in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The study covers critical information and factual data about the Biostimulants industry along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer better understanding of the competitive landscape of the global Biostimulants market.
Key Features of Global Biostimulants Market:
The report offers a deep insight into the market with expert data insights from the industry experts and analysts
Dedicated focus on market growth and restraining factors
Thorough analysis of the market segments includes product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user, and other key segments
Current and emerging market trends and growth prospects
A detailed market forecast covering 8 years from 2021 to 2028
Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on the regions and countries. Kindly connect with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.
